Overview of Dr. Scott McGee, MD

Dr. Scott McGee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. McGee works at Tri-County Hematology/Oncology in Massillon, OH with other offices in Dover, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.