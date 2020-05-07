Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott McGee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott McGee, MD
Dr. Scott McGee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Tri-county Hematology & Oncology Associates Inc.7337 Caritas Cir NW Ste 150, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 478-0001
Regional Cancer Center of Union300 Medical Park Dr, Dover, OH 44622 Directions (330) 556-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
tHe seen my dad in the hosptail in 2018 and my dad wad dignosed wih plasmea cell lekuim and my dad went into remission for 2 years and i would recommed him to everYone if i would get dignosed with cancer i want him. there no words to describe how amazing of a doctor you are and how thankful i am. An dads cancers back but with a great doctor like scott mcgee we will get thru it aain. LewisStrong#Team Doctor Mcgee
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043274525
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Dr. McGee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGee has seen patients for Anemia, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.