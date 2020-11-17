Dr. Scott McIntosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McIntosh, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott McIntosh, MD
Dr. Scott McIntosh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.
Dr. McIntosh's Office Locations
Lakeview Center Inc1221 W Lakeview Ave, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 469-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McIntosh?
I came to the hospital from a failed suicide attempt. I was severely addicted to methadone and Xanax, and dr. Macintosh successfully got me off of all my medication and I'm living a happy healthy life. Thanks for saving my life Dr. Macintosh.
About Dr. Scott McIntosh, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1437388659
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma, College of Medicine, Tulsa
- Meharry Medical College
- Southern Methodist University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntosh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntosh has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.