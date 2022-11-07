Overview of Dr. Scott McKinney, DPM

Dr. Scott McKinney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Iowa State University and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. McKinney works at Mckinney Podiatry Associates in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.