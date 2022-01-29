Dr. Scott McKinstry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinstry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McKinstry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott McKinstry, MD
Dr. Scott McKinstry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with Med University Sc College Of Med|St Thomas Hospital
Dr. McKinstry works at
Dr. McKinstry's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates1521 S Staples St Ste 700, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-3087
-
2
Bay Area Office7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 112, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 268-3089
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He placed stents in my dad's heart after heart attack and my dad is still alive 15-20 years later w no problems. His hands and expertise are very gifted.
About Dr. Scott McKinstry, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1740281302
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med|St Thomas Hospital
