Dr. Scott McKnight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McKnight, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott McKnight, MD
Dr. Scott McKnight, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. McKnight works at
Dr. McKnight's Office Locations
-
1
McKnight Eye Center515 N STATE ROUTE 291, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKnight?
Scott McKnight changed my life by recommending Crystalens. I had very poor eyesight, having to wear very thick glasses or a combination of contacts and glasses (because of my extreme astigmatism). After the surgery, 10 years later I still see 20/20 with both eyes with no glasses or contacts. I had never seen the granularity in concrete or other definition until the surgery. My wife and I live in STL and still travel to see Scott for all our eyecare needs. Excellent-highly recommend!!
About Dr. Scott McKnight, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Male
- 1164458998
Education & Certifications
- The Nebraska Medical Center|The Nebraska Medical Center|U Mo|U Mo
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKnight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKnight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McKnight using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKnight works at
Dr. McKnight has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKnight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McKnight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKnight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKnight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKnight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.