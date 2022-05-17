Overview

Dr. Scott McKnight, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. McKnight works at UT Physicians Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.