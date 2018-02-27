Overview of Dr. Scott McLeod, DPM

Dr. Scott McLeod, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus.



Dr. McLeod works at Hamilton Podiatry Center in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.