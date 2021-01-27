Overview

Dr. Scott McMartin, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota.



Dr. McMartin works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.