Dr. Scott McMenemy, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Scott Mcmenemy MD3425 Highway 6 Ste 105, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 980-3376
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr McMenemy is prompt, professional, very knowledgeable. He was very concerned when he found basil cell sarcoma in my hair. He cared whether I was in pain during the procedure. Which I wasn’t in any pain. My parents needed a new dermatologist. They are very pleased with his knowledge and professionalism.
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Dermatology
Dr. McMenemy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMenemy has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMenemy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. McMenemy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMenemy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMenemy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMenemy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.