Dr. McNear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott McNear, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott McNear, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evans, GA.
Dr. McNear works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta Endoscopy Center Llc.393 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 868-0104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNear?
Very helpful first visit. Great personality and knowledge of issues discussed
About Dr. Scott McNear, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1013082379
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNear works at
Dr. McNear has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.