Overview of Dr. Scott McShane, DO

Dr. Scott McShane, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. McShane works at Spokane Digestive Disease Center in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.