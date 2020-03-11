Dr. Scott McShane, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McShane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McShane, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Spokane Digestive Disease Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 6010, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-5950
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
I took my 82 year old father in law to Dr. McShane. He was easy to understand and came up with doable solutions for my father in law’s nutrition. Would recommend.
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
