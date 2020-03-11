See All Gastroenterologists in Spokane, WA
Gastroenterology
Overview of Dr. Scott McShane, DO

Dr. Scott McShane, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. McShane works at Spokane Digestive Disease Center in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McShane's Office Locations

    Spokane Digestive Disease Center
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 6010, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 838-5950

  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophagitis
Gastritis
Reflux Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2020
    I took my 82 year old father in law to Dr. McShane. He was easy to understand and came up with doable solutions for my father in law’s nutrition. Would recommend.
    Jon — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Scott McShane, DO

    • Gastroenterology
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott McShane, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McShane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McShane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McShane works at Spokane Digestive Disease Center in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. McShane’s profile.

    Dr. McShane has seen patients for Esophagitis, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McShane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. McShane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McShane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McShane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McShane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

