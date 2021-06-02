See All General Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Scott Meisel, DO

General Surgery
3.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Meisel, DO

Dr. Scott Meisel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Virginia Health System

Dr. Meisel works at United Vein Centers in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meisel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    United Vein Centers
    1900 Glades Rd Fl, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 770-3370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Abdominoplasty
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Abdominoplasty

Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 02, 2021
    Excellent
    Carmen C. — Jun 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Meisel, DO
    About Dr. Scott Meisel, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548454317
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Meisel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meisel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meisel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meisel works at United Vein Centers in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Meisel’s profile.

    Dr. Meisel has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meisel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meisel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meisel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meisel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meisel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

