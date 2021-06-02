Overview of Dr. Scott Meisel, DO

Dr. Scott Meisel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Virginia Health System



Dr. Meisel works at United Vein Centers in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.