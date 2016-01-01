Dr. Scott Merenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Merenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Merenstein, MD
Dr. Scott Merenstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Merenstein works at
Dr. Merenstein's Office Locations
Lowry Pediatrics8190 E 1st Ave Ste 100, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (720) 821-3885
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Merenstein, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1760577696
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merenstein speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Merenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merenstein.
