Dr. Scott Merenstein, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Merenstein, MD

Dr. Scott Merenstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Merenstein works at Lowry Pediatrics in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Merenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lowry Pediatrics
    8190 E 1st Ave Ste 100, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Laryngitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Laryngitis

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Scott Merenstein, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760577696
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Merenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merenstein works at Lowry Pediatrics in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Merenstein’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Merenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

