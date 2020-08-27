Overview of Dr. Scott Merritt, MD

Dr. Scott Merritt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Merritt works at TAMPA GENERAL HEALTH FAMILY CARE CENTER in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.