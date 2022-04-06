Overview

Dr. Scott Meyers, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Meyers works at Dermatology Surgery Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.