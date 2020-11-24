Dr. Meyerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Meyerson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Meyerson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Meyerson works at
Locations
Mid-Atlantic GI Consultants PA537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 203, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 225-2380
Delaware Center For Digestive Care4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 203, Newark, DE 19718 Directions (302) 225-2380
Midatlantic Endoscopy Center4923 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 100, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 225-2378
Saint Francis Hospital701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 421-4273
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a new patient of Dr; Meyerson. He recently had a consult with me. I was very impressed with his qualifications, for Urologist Medicine. He was very courteous, and knowledgeable. He has a great Staff. His Nurse, Jenn, and Medical Coordinator, Emily, were very courteous, and professional. His entire Office Team, were great!?? Thanks! John B
About Dr. Scott Meyerson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cooper Hosp-U Mc, Camden
- Cooper Hosp-U Mc, Camden
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
