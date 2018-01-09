Overview of Dr. Scott Michener, MD

Dr. Scott Michener, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Michener works at Frank R Michener MD in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.