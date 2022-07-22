Overview of Dr. Scott Midwall, MD

Dr. Scott Midwall, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Midwall works at Palm Beach Heart Associates in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.