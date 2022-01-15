Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Duro Dermatology4302 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 510-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller and his staff are very professional. His office decor looks improved. Thanks friends for your professional service.
About Dr. Scott Miller, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790722916
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Rosacea and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.