Dr. Scott Miller, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (28)
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Palo Duro Dermatology in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Rosacea and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Duro Dermatology
    Palo Duro Dermatology
4302 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106
(806) 510-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar
Rosacea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Keloid Scar
Rosacea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 15, 2022
    Dr. Miller and his staff are very professional. His office decor looks improved. Thanks friends for your professional service.
    About Dr. Scott Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790722916
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Palo Duro Dermatology in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Rosacea and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

