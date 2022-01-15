Overview

Dr. Scott Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Palo Duro Dermatology in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Rosacea and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.