Dr. Scott Mintzer, MD

Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
4.5 (86)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Scott Mintzer, MD

Dr. Scott Mintzer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Mintzer works at Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mintzer's Office Locations

    Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center
    909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 25, 2018
    Hopeless, having been through a battery of tests, having unsuccessfully tried the older epilepsy drugs, having been effectively given up upon and then trying to map out a life living with uncontrolled seizures, I luckily met Dr. Mintzer. Now seizure free, and fully functional, I cannot thank the doctor enough; I fully recommend him, and encourage others looking for an excellent, caring, dedicated, and accomplished neurologist to give the good doctor a chance.
    Sam Ackah in DE — Sep 25, 2018
    About Dr. Scott Mintzer, MD

    • Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1811917933
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine
    • University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    • Epilepsy
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Mintzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mintzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mintzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mintzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mintzer works at Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mintzer’s profile.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

