Dr. Scott Mintzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Mintzer, MD
Dr. Scott Mintzer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Mintzer's Office Locations
Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hopeless, having been through a battery of tests, having unsuccessfully tried the older epilepsy drugs, having been effectively given up upon and then trying to map out a life living with uncontrolled seizures, I luckily met Dr. Mintzer. Now seizure free, and fully functional, I cannot thank the doctor enough; I fully recommend him, and encourage others looking for an excellent, caring, dedicated, and accomplished neurologist to give the good doctor a chance.
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Epilepsy
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
