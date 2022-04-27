See All Cardiologists in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Scott Monnin, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (66)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Monnin, MD

Dr. Scott Monnin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Dr. Monnin works at Central Cardiology Associates in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Monnin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Cardiology Associates
    1324 Woodland Dr Ste A, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 765-5921

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Chest Pain

Heart Disease
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Syncope
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Accelerated Hypertension
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Atherosclerosis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Calcification
Coronary Artery Dissection
Defibrillator Implantation
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension
Diagnostic Cardiac Catheterization
Doppler Test
Edema
Exertional Hypertension
Familial Atrial Fibrillation
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Familial Hypertension
Heart Block
High Cholesterol
High-Risk Hypertension
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial
Isolated Systolic Hypertension
Labile Hypertension
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Multifocal Premature Beats
Neurogenic Hypertension
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Palpitations
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pediatric Hypertension
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Portal Hypertension
Primary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Radiofrequency Ablation
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hypertension
Resistant Hypertension
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Thoracentesis
Ultrasound, Cardiac
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
White Coat Hypertension
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr Monnin is the best!!!!! Always a smile, always takes his time with you, always ask about family, always listens. Always spoke & knew you wherever we ran into him. He was my husband's Cardiologist until he passed with a blood disorder. He was many of our friends Cardiologist too. When someone needed a Cardiologist we always said here's Dr Monnin's number. We miss him terribly in Frankfort. Wish he was here in case I would need him.
    Pam Cloyd — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Monnin, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1053462150
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Monnin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monnin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monnin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monnin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monnin works at Central Cardiology Associates in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Monnin’s profile.

    Dr. Monnin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monnin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Monnin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monnin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monnin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monnin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

