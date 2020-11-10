See All General Surgeons in South Miami, FL
Dr. Scott Moradian, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small South Miami, FL
Overview of Dr. Scott Moradian, DO

Dr. Scott Moradian, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. 

Dr. Moradian works at Coral Gables Wellness Center in South Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moradian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Larkin Multispecialty Clinic
    6140 SW 70th St Fl 2, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 284-7577

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 10, 2020
I can't say enough wonderful things about Dr. Moradian. He is so caring and kind in a way that you know he is genuine and real. It is very obvious that he cares a great deal about his patients. He had a way of making me feel very comfortable and I found I instantly trusted him. I'm so grateful I found him, he is an amazing surgeon and a true artist. I had the mommy makeover and my results are incredible! I feel like I got 10 years back!
Stephanie Gullett — Nov 10, 2020
About Dr. Scott Moradian, DO

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245654474
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Moradian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moradian works at Coral Gables Wellness Center in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Moradian’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moradian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moradian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moradian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moradian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

