Dr. Scott Morey, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.