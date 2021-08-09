Dr. Scott Morey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Morey, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Morey, MD
Dr. Scott Morey, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morey's Office Locations
- 1 620 California Blvd Ste R, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 439-4972
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morey?
Dr. Morey is a real character, alright. He works so hard that I suspect he has the stamina of a team of horses, or something...How do these nephrologists like Dr. Scott A. Morey, possibly keep up the pace? I'm a hemo-dialysis patient, so I mostly see him at DaVita. Someday, I want to get a closer look at that colorful calf, but I doubt he'll take off his boots inside of a medical clinic! It's against the Hippocratic Oath or Dr. Michael DiBiase's strict rules, hmmm, not sure. Thank all of you Renal Inc, (Brian S. Penton & Dr. Jeff from the Phillippines) and Dr. Scott Morey! Keep up the great work, guys! Patient X
About Dr. Scott Morey, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1770661894
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morey speaks Russian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.