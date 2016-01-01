Dr. Morioka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Morioka, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Morioka, MD
Dr. Scott Morioka, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Hawaii Injury Recovery Center321 N Kuakini St Ste 501, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 762-0777
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Morioka has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morioka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morioka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morioka.
