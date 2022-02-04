Overview of Dr. Scott Morris, MD

Dr. Scott Morris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Morris works at ORTHOPAEDIC SPECIALISTS OF AL in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.