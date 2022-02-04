Dr. Scott Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Morris, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Morris, MD
Dr. Scott Morris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.

Dr. Morris' Office Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists of Alabama PC48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 255, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3090
Alabama Ortho Spine & Sports1801 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 228-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Trace Crossings Family Medicine PC118 Mars Hill Rd, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 228-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morris is amazing. He's knowledgeable in his field and has a personality that makes you forget you're at a doctor's office. You can tell he truly cares about his patients,
About Dr. Scott Morris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morris has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.