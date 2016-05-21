See All Podiatrists in Moore, OK
Dr. Scott Morris, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Moore, OK
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Morris, DPM

Dr. Scott Morris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moore, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Northwest Surgical Hospital and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.

Dr. Morris works at Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Associates in Moore, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Moore Office
    3001 S Telephone Rd Ste B, Moore, OK 73160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 794-6691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Northwest Surgical Hospital
  • Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis

Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 21, 2016
    Very sure of himself and extremely trustworthy of what he tells you.
    William White in Moore, OK — May 21, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Morris, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881675213
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Morris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morris works at Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Associates in Moore, OK. View the full address on Dr. Morris’s profile.

    Dr. Morris has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

