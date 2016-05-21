Overview of Dr. Scott Morris, DPM

Dr. Scott Morris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moore, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Northwest Surgical Hospital and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.



Dr. Morris works at Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Associates in Moore, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.