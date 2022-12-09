Dr. Scott Moses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Moses, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Moses, MD
Dr. Scott Moses, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moses' Office Locations
Northwestern Memorial Physicians Group680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 810, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moses met with my 86 year old mother and gave her a thorough exam. His manner is professional but he is a kind and caring doctor with a warm sense of humor and really took time to talk to her and he put her at ease right away. He allow me to be in the exam room with her and patiently answered all of our questions and concerns. I highly recommend Dr. Moses.
About Dr. Scott Moses, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1306875653
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Moses has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moses has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more.
