Dr. Scott Mosser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Mosser, MD
Dr. Scott Mosser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosser's Office Locations
- 1 450 Sutter St Rm 1000, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 398-7778
Saint Francis Memorial Hospital900 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 353-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Mosser, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1669552212
Education & Certifications
- CA Pacific MC
- University Hospital Inc
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mosser speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosser, there are benefits to both methods.