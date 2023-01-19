Overview of Dr. Scott Mullen, MD

Dr. Scott Mullen, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Mullen works at University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.