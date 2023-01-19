Dr. Scott Mullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Mullen, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Mullen, MD
Dr. Scott Mullen, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Mullen works at
Dr. Mullen's Office Locations
-
1
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
3
The University of Kansas Hospital Training Complex1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO 64129 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullen?
My daughter had 2 knee surgeries with Dr Mullen, due to separate injuries. He was thorough, courteous and always took time to answer our questions. His team is quick to respond and truly cares.
About Dr. Scott Mullen, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194923664
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic|Steadman-Hawkins Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullen works at
Dr. Mullen has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.