Dr. Scott Multack, DO
Overview of Dr. Scott Multack, DO
Dr. Scott Multack, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Multack's Office Locations
Advanced Healthcare for Women Ltd.5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 120, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (708) 579-0974
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Multack is awesome. He has a very calm demeanor which I like. Very honest and professional physician. He listens and addresses concerns appropriately.
About Dr. Scott Multack, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Multack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Multack accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Multack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Multack has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Multack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Multack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Multack.
