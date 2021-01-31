Dr. Scott Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Myers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
MHD Philadelphia GI Group1811 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 463-1483
- 2 1546 Packer Ave Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (215) 463-1483
- 3 219 N Broad St 913, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-5412
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is very punctual and the smartest, nicest physician I’ve ever met. He calls back usually the same day if I have questions and he is so positive when things seem they’re going the wrong way. Helped me SO much
About Dr. Scott Myers, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1407839145
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann U
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
