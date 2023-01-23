Overview of Dr. Scott Nadenik, DO

Dr. Scott Nadenik, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Nadenik works at Ocala Ear Nose & Throat Specialists in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.