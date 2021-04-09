Dr. Scott Naegele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naegele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Naegele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Naegele, MD
Dr. Scott Naegele, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Naegele works at
Dr. Naegele's Office Locations
Thomas Hunter & Associates Pllc830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 402, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 343-4177
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc.800 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 343-4177
Womens Health Center of West Virginia Inc510 Washington St W, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 344-9841
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naegele has been a Godsend to my health. He is always very professional, very kind and caring. I would recommend him very highly to anyone.
About Dr. Scott Naegele, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1447253497
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
