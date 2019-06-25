See All Podiatrists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Scott Nelson, DPM

Podiatry
2.7 (11)
Map Pin Small Omaha, NE
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Nelson, DPM

Dr. Scott Nelson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside and Chi Health Midlands.

Dr. Nelson works at Lakeside Orthopedics in Omaha, NE with other offices in Papillion, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nelson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Location and Business Office
    16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 208, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 758-5690
  2. 2
    Chi Health Midlands
    11111 S 84th St, Papillion, NE 68046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-6870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Midlands

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 25, 2019
    I had an ankle dislocation, fixation(?). I broke two bones in left foot, and his team was professional, the surgical team was awesome. Dr Nelson, has done a beautiful job repairing my ankle. His team was totally prepared and professional. Connie, his nurse is awesome, and I received quality care. I have been blessed by Dr Nelson’s expertise. an ankle break is traumatic, physically, and emotionally. I am only half way done with treatment, BUT, so far soo good. My ankle is responding well.
    Toni Lindsey — Jun 25, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Nelson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366448649
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Nelson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

