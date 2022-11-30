Dr. Scott Neltner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neltner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Neltner, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Neltner, MD is a Dermatologist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Locations
Northern Kentucky Dermatology Psc2701 Chancellor Dr, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-1878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Neltner does amazing work. I had a Squamous cell spot removed from the tip of my nose. It was deep so they had to do a flap reconstruction. I had it all done in one stop on my way to work. Very little pain and beautiful healing. 10 weeks later and you can barely tell it was done! Nice clean office. Very friendly and caring staff.
About Dr. Scott Neltner, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1134112808
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
