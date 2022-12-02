Overview of Dr. Scott Newbrough, MD

Dr. Scott Newbrough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Newbrough works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Plastic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.