Dr. Scott Newbrough, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Newbrough, MD

Dr. Scott Newbrough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Newbrough works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Plastic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newbrough's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group St. John Plastic Surgery
    2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74104 (918) 403-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Localized Fat Deposits
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Nipple Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biopsy of Breast
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Burn Injuries
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Constipation
Dentofacial Anomalies
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Skin Cancer
Eyelid Surgery
Facial Reconstruction
Gynecomastia Repair
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Labiaplasty
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Pleural Effusion
Rhinoseptoplasty
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Third-Degree Burns
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I have a cyst like place on my face that needed to be drained. He was great and so was his nurse! I felt confident in his care.
    — Dec 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Scott Newbrough, MD
    About Dr. Scott Newbrough, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053551234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Newbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newbrough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newbrough works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Plastic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Newbrough’s profile.

    Dr. Newbrough has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Newbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newbrough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

