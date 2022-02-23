See All Plastic Surgeons in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Scott Newman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (24)
Map Pin Small Yonkers, NY
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Newman, MD

Dr. Scott Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, Saint John's Riverside Hospital and St. John's Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry Pavilion.

Dr. Newman works at Scott Newman MD FACS in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY, Roslyn Heights, NY, White Plains, NY and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newman Plastic Surgery & Laser Center
    1 Odell Plz Ste 277, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 423-9000
  2. 2
    Newman Plastic Surgery & Laser Center
    1165 Northern Blvd Ste 303, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 882-1020
  3. 3
    Scott E. Newman MD, FACS
    1 Expressway Plz, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 882-1020
  4. 4
    Scott E. Newman MD, FACS
    311 North St, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 423-9000
  5. 5
    Scott E. Newman MD, FACS
    1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 472-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital
  • St. John's Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 23, 2022
    Dr Newman is the best, most caring Doctor I have ever had. His entire staff is so pleasant and accommodating. I had a breast reduction, lift and augmentation done and I could not be happier with the results- I trusted him and am glad I did- I was adamant about not wanting a fake look and they look so perfect and natural- he really is the best around. He called me the night after surgery to check on me and texted me the following week checking in- talk about top notch service!! He truly cares about his patients. His calm demeanor and transparent honesty throughout all appointments made me feel so comfortable and confident in my decision. Thank you Dr Newman, Dr Moody (anesthesiologist), Kerri, and all the wonderful staff!!
    Lauren — Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Newman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609907120
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center|New York Med College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Westchester Med Ctr/Ny Med Coll
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

