Overview of Dr. Scott Newsome, DO

Dr. Scott Newsome, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.



Dr. Newsome works at THE JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.