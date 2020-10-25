See All Neurologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Scott Newsome, DO

Neurology
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Newsome, DO

Dr. Scott Newsome, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Newsome works at THE JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newsome's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 614-1522
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    601 N Caroline St Ste 5072, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 614-1522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Treatment frequency



Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 25, 2020
    Dr Newsome & his staff are the absolute best , probably in our country. I cannot be more grateful to them & to God for allowing me the opportunity to be a patient of theirs.
    Caroline Sempell — Oct 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Scott Newsome, DO
    About Dr. Scott Newsome, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326213265
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Newsome, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newsome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newsome has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newsome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newsome works at THE JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Newsome’s profile.

    Dr. Newsome has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newsome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsome.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newsome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newsome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

