Dr. Scott Norris, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (75)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Norris, DO

Dr. Scott Norris, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey, The School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Norris works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A. in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Norris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A.
    4215 Burns Rd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Everyone was very Knowledgeable and Friendly Great experience!! Thank you very much
    Anonymous — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Scott Norris, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376642231
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • Kennedy Memorial Hospitals-University Medical Center
    • University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey, The School Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Florida State University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Norris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norris works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A. in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Norris’s profile.

    Dr. Norris has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

