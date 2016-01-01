Dr. Scott Nutter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Nutter, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Nutter, DPM
Dr. Scott Nutter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laurel, MD.
Dr. Nutter's Office Locations
Laurel Lakes Foot and Ankle Center13950 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 317-6800
- 2 10981 Johns Hopkins Rd # 210, Laurel, MD 20723 Directions (301) 924-5044
Maple Lawn Surgery Center LLC7625 Maple Lawn Blvd Ste 110, Fulton, MD 20759 Directions (301) 490-5025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Nutter, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1972782142
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nutter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nutter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nutter has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nutter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.