Dr. Scott Okuno, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Okuno, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 255-4141
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 413-3037
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Okuno did a good job of original diagnosis and explanation of my liposarcoma. I have found him to be very thorough and patient. He has also been extremely responsive when I have reached out with questions and concerns subsequent to my initial surgery. I would recommend him to any sarcoma patient.
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okuno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okuno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.