Dr. Scott Olson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Olson, MD
Dr. Scott Olson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Green Hospital, Tri-city Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Olson's Office Locations
UC San Diego Medical Center9300 Campus Point Dr # 7774, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Tri-city Medical Center
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Six months ago I suffered a cerebral aneurysm and was taken to Palomar Hospital. There, Dr. Scott Olson did the most amazing job of stopping the bleed! He saved my life and I will be forever grateful to him.
About Dr. Scott Olson, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376568659
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Olson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
