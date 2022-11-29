See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Scott Orth, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (78)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Orth, MD

Dr. Scott Orth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Matagorda Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Orth works at Southwest Orthopedic Group LLP in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in El Campo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Dr. Orth's Office Locations

    Southwest Orthopedic Group LLP
    1350 CREEK WAY DR, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 207-4000
    El Campo - Scott Orth
    305 Sandy Corner Rd Ste 230, El Campo, TX 77437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 207-4000
    Sugar Land - Scott Orth
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 410, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 207-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Matagorda Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Nov 29, 2022
    2nd time I have seen Dr Orth for work related injuries over the last couple of years. He is very professional and has a good sense of humor. Explains what is going on in terms I can understand and that is very appreciated. Highly recommend Dr Orth to everyone.
    Mike Morgan — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Orth, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487651139
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meth Hospital
    Internship
    • Scott White
    Medical Education
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Orth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orth has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Orth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

