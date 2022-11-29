Dr. Scott Orth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Orth, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Orth, MD
Dr. Scott Orth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Orth's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Orthopedic Group LLP1350 CREEK WAY DR, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 207-4000
-
2
El Campo - Scott Orth305 Sandy Corner Rd Ste 230, El Campo, TX 77437 Directions (281) 207-4000
-
3
Sugar Land - Scott Orth16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 410, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 207-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
2nd time I have seen Dr Orth for work related injuries over the last couple of years. He is very professional and has a good sense of humor. Explains what is going on in terms I can understand and that is very appreciated. Highly recommend Dr Orth to everyone.
About Dr. Scott Orth, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1487651139
Education & Certifications
- Meth Hospital
- Scott White
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orth has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Orth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.