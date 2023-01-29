Dr. Scott Paschal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paschal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Paschal, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Paschal, MD
Dr. Scott Paschal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Paschal's Office Locations
Texas Orthopaedic Associates7115 Greenville Ave Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-3200Friday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After serveral weeks of dealing with insurance and primary care physicians following a fall and injury to my shoulder, I reached out to Dr. Paschal's office. They were able to see me in just a few days. Dr. Paschal was very kind and patient to go over my MRI and explain the injury and recommended an injection and then PT. The results so far have been great! I highly recommend Dr. Paschal.
About Dr. Scott Paschal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1871599324
Education & Certifications
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paschal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paschal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paschal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paschal has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paschal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Paschal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paschal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paschal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paschal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.