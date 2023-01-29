See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Scott Paschal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (73)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Paschal, MD

Dr. Scott Paschal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Paschal works at Texas Orthopaedic Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paschal's Office Locations

    Texas Orthopaedic Associates
    7115 Greenville Ave Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 265-3200
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 29, 2023
    After serveral weeks of dealing with insurance and primary care physicians following a fall and injury to my shoulder, I reached out to Dr. Paschal's office. They were able to see me in just a few days. Dr. Paschal was very kind and patient to go over my MRI and explain the injury and recommended an injection and then PT. The results so far have been great! I highly recommend Dr. Paschal.
    Elizabeth Smith — Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Scott Paschal, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871599324
    Education & Certifications

    • Barton Memorial Hospital
    • Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Paschal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paschal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paschal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paschal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paschal works at Texas Orthopaedic Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Paschal’s profile.

    Dr. Paschal has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paschal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Paschal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paschal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paschal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paschal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

