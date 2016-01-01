Overview of Dr. Scott Pate, MD

Dr. Scott Pate, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.



Dr. Pate works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI with other offices in Prairie Du Chien, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.