Dr. Scott Pate, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Pate, MD
Dr. Scott Pate, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.
Dr. Pate works at
Dr. Pate's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 292-9021
Mayo Clinic Health System - Prairie du Chien800 E BLACKHAWK AVE, Prairie Du Chien, WI 53821 Directions (319) 988-6673Monday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Pate, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194161562
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pate works at
Dr. Pate has seen patients for Circumcision, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pate has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pate, there are benefits to both methods.