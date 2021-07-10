Dr. Scott Pattison, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pattison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Pattison, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Pattison, DPM
Dr. Scott Pattison, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Pattison works at
Dr. Pattison's Office Locations
-
1
Primary Foot Care3201 S Austin Ave Ste 225, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 930-3338
-
2
Foot Associates of Central Texas LLC7700 Cat Hollow Dr Ste 102, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 733-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pattison?
Only saw him twice, I was impressed by his demeanor and knowledge. He comes across as sincere to me and that is all one can expect. I could barely walk but after my first appointment that changed much for the better. Second visit he did some work on a mean toe and whipped it into submission! Like Arnold< I'll be back!
About Dr. Scott Pattison, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1023047909
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pattison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pattison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pattison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pattison works at
Dr. Pattison has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pattison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pattison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pattison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pattison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pattison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.