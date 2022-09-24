Overview of Dr. Scott Pautler, MD

Dr. Scott Pautler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Pautler works at Retina Vitreous Associates of FL in Tampa, FL with other offices in Temple Terrace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.