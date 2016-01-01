Overview of Dr. Scott Perkinson, MD

Dr. Scott Perkinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Owatonna, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato and Mayo Clinic Health System - Waseca.



Dr. Perkinson works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Owatonna in Owatonna, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.