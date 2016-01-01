Dr. Scott Perrapato, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrapato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Perrapato, DO
Overview of Dr. Scott Perrapato, DO
Dr. Scott Perrapato, DO is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Alice Hyde Medical Center, Canton-potsdam Hospital, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, North Country Hospital And Health Center, Northwestern Medical Center, Porter Medical Center, University of Vermont Health Network - Central Vermont Medical Center and University Of Vermont Medical Center.
The University Of Vermont Medic111 Colchester Ave Fl 5, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-2884
Cvmc Ent130 Fisher Rd Ste 3-1, Berlin, VT 05602 Directions (802) 371-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Alice Hyde Medical Center
- Canton-potsdam Hospital
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- North Country Hospital And Health Center
- Northwestern Medical Center
- Porter Medical Center
- University of Vermont Health Network - Central Vermont Medical Center
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Perrapato, DO
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1326034992
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Urological Surgery
Dr. Perrapato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perrapato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrapato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perrapato has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perrapato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrapato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrapato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrapato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrapato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.