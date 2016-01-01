Overview of Dr. Scott Petit, MD

Dr. Scott Petit, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Petit works at Carolina Cardiac Surgery in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.